Red City Radio Releasing SkyTigers EP on March 9th

Photo by Jered Scott

Red City Radio will be following up their Self-Titled full-length album from 2015 with the release of their new EP, SkyTigers. The EP will be released via Red Scare Industries on March 9th digitally and May 4th. The band will be opening for The Lawrence Arms at Gramercy Theatre in NYC on April 9th.



Garret Dale had this to say about the new EP:

“SkyTigers is a level of consciousness, obtainable when one with mind, body, and spirt and to be able to spread love and truth thru positivity. To be the absolute best version of yourself that you can be. That’s what being a SkyTiger is. To be great and do great. Because you are great.” “The message with “SkyTigers” is a message of acceptance and love. Accepting control over your own universe and taking a stand against hate, fear, and confusion and facing them confidently with peace, love, and understanding. We hope that these songs make our listeners feel like there is someone who feels the same as them. Because there is. We are not alone when we have each other. And with the power of Rock & Roll, we are together. We welcome you. Though “SkyTigers” is a small collection of songs, it’s the tip of the iceberg. We have a lot in store for our fans and we welcome everyone to join us on this wonderful sonic journey as we evolve, mature, and grow together as a band, a people, and as friends.”

You can pre-order the new EP here.

Lawrence Arms tour with Red City Radio:

4/4 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/5 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

4/6 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

4/7 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

4/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

4/9 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

4/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

4/11 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

4/12 – Chicago, IL @ Metro (w/ Banner Pilot)

4/27 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

4/28 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

4/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

5/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

5/3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

5/4 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

5/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

5/6 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater