Rest in Peace Pat DiNizio of The Smithereens
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 13th, 2017
Pat DiNizio of NJ rock band The Smithereens has died at the age of 62. The band was supposed to play some shows in the new year but not sure what’s going to happen now. Maybe those shows will be a tribute to Pat now? Hearts go out to his family, friends and bandmates!
The band posted about the sad news on their Facebook page:
A message from Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken, and Mike Mesaros:
Today we mourn the loss of our friend, brother and bandmate Pat DiNizio.
Pat had the magic touch. He channeled the essence of joy and heartbreak into hook-laden three minute pop songs, infused with a lifelong passion for rock & roll.
Our journey with Pat was long, storied and a hell of a lot of fun. We grew up together. Little did we know that we wouldn’t grow old together.
Goodbye Pat. Seems like yesterday.
Jimmy, Mike, Dennis
From Variety:
The Smithereens, who had canceled three tour dates earlier this year after DiNizio injured his back and neck in another fall, had scheduled new tour dates beginning in January.
Founded in Carteret, NJ, the Smithereens were among the most widely admired power-pop units of their era. DiNizio was the group’s principal songwriter; he specialized in melodic yet tough tunes that won the band comparisons to precursors like the Who and contemporaries like England’s Rockpile.
Though never a major success, the quartet acquired a loyal following with their early albums for Enigma Records. Their brand of rock classicism could be heard in such fan favorites as “Blood and Roses,” “Strangers When We Meet,” “Behind the Wall of Sleep,” “In a Lonely Place,” “Only a Memory,” and “A Girl Like You.”