Rest in Peace Pat DiNizio of The Smithereens

Pat DiNizio of NJ rock band The Smithereens has died at the age of 62. The band was supposed to play some shows in the new year but not sure what’s going to happen now. Maybe those shows will be a tribute to Pat now? Hearts go out to his family, friends and bandmates!



The band posted about the sad news on their Facebook page:

A message from Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken, and Mike Mesaros: Today we mourn the loss of our friend, brother and bandmate Pat DiNizio. Pat had the magic touch. He channeled the essence of joy and heartbreak into hook-laden three minute pop songs, infused with a lifelong passion for rock & roll. Our journey with Pat was long, storied and a hell of a lot of fun. We grew up together. Little did we know that we wouldn’t grow old together. Goodbye Pat. Seems like yesterday. Jimmy, Mike, Dennis

From Variety: