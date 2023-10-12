Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Kick Off Fall Tour in November
Music News | Oct 12th, 2023
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band are kicking off their Fall tour next month, kicking off on November 9th in Ferndale, Michigan. On November 15th, they will be at Daryl’s House in Pawling, NY and Sellersville, PA the next night at Sellersville Theatre.
TOUR DATES
11/9——Ferndale, MI ——–Magic Bag
11/10——Cleveland, OH——Music Box
11/11——-Buffalo, NY———-Iron Works
11/12——Pittsburgh, PA——Jergels
11/14——Syracuse, NY——-Funk N Waffles
11/15——Pawling, NY———Daryl’s House
11/16——Sellersville, PA —–Sellersville Theatre
11/17——Wash DC————-Pearl St Warehouse
11/18——Winchester, VA—–Bright Box
11/22——Newport, KY———Southgate House
11/24——St. Louis, MO——–Blueberry Hill
11/25——Bloomington, IN—–Buskirk Chumley
11/30——Grand Rapids, MI—The Stache
12/1——-Milwaukee, WI——-Colectivo Back Room
12/2——-Berwyn, IL————-Fitzgerald’s
12/7——-St Paul, MN———–Turf Club
12/9——-Green Lake, WI—— Thrasher Opera House
Apologies to the band for using an old photo, come to Delaware and I’ll take some new pictures of you!