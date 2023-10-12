Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Kick Off Fall Tour in November

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band are kicking off their Fall tour next month, kicking off on November 9th in Ferndale, Michigan. On November 15th, they will be at Daryl’s House in Pawling, NY and Sellersville, PA the next night at Sellersville Theatre.



TOUR DATES

11/9——Ferndale, MI ——–Magic Bag

11/10——Cleveland, OH——Music Box

11/11——-Buffalo, NY———-Iron Works

11/12——Pittsburgh, PA——Jergels

11/14——Syracuse, NY——-Funk N Waffles

11/15——Pawling, NY———Daryl’s House

11/16——Sellersville, PA —–Sellersville Theatre

11/17——Wash DC————-Pearl St Warehouse

11/18——Winchester, VA—–Bright Box

11/22——Newport, KY———Southgate House

11/24——St. Louis, MO——–Blueberry Hill

11/25——Bloomington, IN—–Buskirk Chumley

11/30——Grand Rapids, MI—The Stache

12/1——-Milwaukee, WI——-Colectivo Back Room

12/2——-Berwyn, IL————-Fitzgerald’s

12/7——-St Paul, MN———–Turf Club

12/9——-Green Lake, WI—— Thrasher Opera House

Apologies to the band for using an old photo, come to Delaware and I’ll take some new pictures of you!