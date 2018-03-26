Rise Against Announces Mourning In Amerika Tour

Rise Against has announced their Mourning In Amerika North American Tour, which will start at ’77 Montréal (festival)* in Montreal. Special guests AFI and opener Anti-Flag will perform at all headline shows. On August 1st, the tour will stop at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk In NY and on August 5th at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ. The tour will also feature a concert with Fall Out Boy at Wrigley Field in the band’s hometown of Chicago (September 8), and an evening at Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver (September 15). Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 30 at LiveNation.com.



Rise Against – North American Headline Tour Dates

7/27 – Montréal, QC @ ’77 Montréal (festival)*

7/28 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach +

7/29 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre*

7/31 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium*

8/1 – New York, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

8/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

8/5 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

8/9 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre*

8/10 – Rouyn-Noranda, QC @ Osisko En Lumieres Fest*

9/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

9/8 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field (with Fall Out Boy)

9/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

9/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q*

9/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

9/13 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

9/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

9/17 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

9/19 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

9/20 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre +

9/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Center, Hall B +

9/23 – Vancouver BC @ PNE Forum +

9/24 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

9/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

9/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

9/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

*not a Live Nation date

+on sale to general public beginning April 6 at 10am local time