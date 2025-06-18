Robert Randolph Announces U.S. Tour, New Album ‘Preacher Kids’ Drops June 27 on Sun Records

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Robert Randolph is back with a brand new album, a new band, and a tour that will take him across the country (and even to Japan) this summer and fall. One of the stops will be in my neck of the woods, err the beach, Lewes, Delaware at Rocking the Docks on August 13th.



The pedal steel wizard’s upcoming record Preacher Kids drops June 27th via the legendary Sun Records, marking his first album in five years. Produced by Shooter Jennings, it blends Randolph’s gospel soaked Sacred Steel roots with dirty Southern rock, swampy blues, and plenty of jam band chaos.

Randolph’s rolling out a fresh lineup for the tour, with guitarist Tash Neal, bassist/vocalist Jay White, and drummer Willie Barthel rounding out the band. Expect some heat on stage with new tracks like the fuzzed-out “Sinner,” the funky, Margo Price-assisted “King Karma,” a ballad featuring Judith Hill, and something called “7 Generations” that we’re guessing might melt faces.

“This tour is about connection,” Randolph says. “Live, loud, and full of soul.”

Tour kicks off June 20th in Salt Lake City and rolls through clubs, theaters, and festivals before hopping on a cruise next March.

Preacher Kids is available for pre-order now. For dates, tickets, and all the usual fanfare, head to robertrandolph.net.

Robert Randolph’s 2025 U.S. Tour Dates:

Fri June 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square (Utah Arts Festival)

Wed June 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Licorice Pizza Records (in-store performance & signing)

Fri July 4 — Silverthorne, CO @ Silverthorne Pavilion

Sat July 5 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park

Thu July 17 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Fri July 18 — Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

Sat July 19 — Winthrop, WA @ Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival

Sun July 27 — Niigata, Japan @ Naeba Ski Resort (Fuji Rock Festival)

Thu July 31 — Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

Wed August 13 — Lewes, DE @ Cape May Ferry Grounds (Rocking the Docks Series)

Fri August 15 — Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club

Sat August 16 — Dexter, MO @ The Camp at Lake Wappapello (Music for the Mind Festival)

Sun August 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Wed August 20 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

Thu August 21 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

Fri August 22 — Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

Sat August 23 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Sun August 24 — Clarksburg, WV @ Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center (Mountain Stage)

Tue August 26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

Wed August 27 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Thu August 28 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

Sat August 30 — Lake George, NY @ Charles R. Wood Park (Adirondack Independence Music Festival)

Tue September 9 — Nashville, TN @ AMERICANAFEST

Sat September 13 — East Aurora, NY @ Knox Farm State Park (Borderland Music Festival)

Sun September 14 — King of Prussia, PA @ Upper Merion Concerts Under The Stars

Wed September 17 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater (w/ Steve Miller Band)

Sat September 20 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater (w/ Steve Miller Band)

Wed October 1 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater (w/ Steve Miller Band)

Mon October 27 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Wed October 29 — Venice, CA @ Venice West

Fri October 31 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Amphitheatre (w/ Steve Miller Band)

March 25–29, 2026 — Miami, FL @ Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea (Cruise Festival)