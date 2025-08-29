Rocking the Docks’ Blues & Brews Lewes Fall Festival Returns October 12th

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Lewes Ferry Grounds will be rocking again this fall as the Rocking the Docks‘ Blues & Brews Festival returns to the Lewes, Delaware on Sunday, October 12th from 1–6 PM.



This year’s event will be hosted by Delaware favorites Lower Case Blues and headlined by Texas Headhunters, bringing an afternoon of high-energy live music right to Delaware beaches. Alica Maxwell Project and others will be playing as well. Pair that with craft beer tastings from local breweries (Dogfish Head and more), plenty of food trucks, and local vendors, and you’ve got a perfect October Sunday. Last year’s weather was perfect!

A limited number of VIP Taster Tickets are available, which include early entry at noon, a Dogfish Head commemorative tasting glass, complimentary tastings at the Dogfish Airstream, lawn games, an AC restroom trailer, and other perks. Parking is free, all ages (21 to drink obviously) and kids 12 and younger are free.

Tickets available now!