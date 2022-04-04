Save Do The Dog Skazine!

Do The Dog Skazine, the world’s longest running ska publication, needs our help! Founder Kevin Flowerdew needs some financial support and basically, needs subscribers to the zine in order to continue. As a ska community, I think we can help him out, right?



Kevin wrote:

With the zine, I have been supporting the global ska scene & spreading the word about fab ska bands, labels, releases, gigs, tours & festivals for over 3 decades. I’m proud of this achievement & I want to keep providing this service & to keep supporting the scene for many years to come.

But in recent times Do The Dog Skazine has encountered choppy waters financially & I need more subscribers & more support from the scene to survive. Therefore, I am launching this SOS Save Our Skazine Appeal to help achieve this goal.

Check out the link below for 4 ways that you can help keep the Good Ship Do The Dog afloat. Thanks for your support!