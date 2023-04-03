Saw Doctors Announce 2 USA Dates (NYC and Boston)

Irish band Saw Doctors will return after a 10 year gap to the United States. They will play in New York City on Friday July 7th at Hammerstein Ballroom and Boston on July 8th at MGM Music Hall and that’s sadly it. The last time the band played NYC was March 15th 2013 or so and they played at Irving Plaza. Now they are playing Hammerstein Ballroom so fill that room up so the band comes back!



It will be a quick weekend visit for the band who then will then play in Ireland in Galway on July 21st. I wish Saw Doctors would stick around a little longer to play some other cities closer to where I’m living. Perhaps this is a field test to see how these shows do before coming back and playing a more extensive tour in 2024?

Pre-sale starts for New York & Boston Tickets (at Ticketmaster) on Tuesday April 4 at 10am EST using the same Code SAWDOCTORS. Ticket sales for the general public for both the New York & Boston gigs by The Saw Doctors start Friday April 7 from 10am EST.

UK Gigs:

Saturday July 1 Manchester Castelfield Bowl

https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-saw-doctors​

Friday August 4 Wickham Festival in Hampshire

https://www.wickhamfestival.co.uk/tickets/​

Saturday September 2 Moseley Folk Festival in Birmingham

https://moseleyfolk.co.uk/tickets/