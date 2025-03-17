Saw Doctors Touring Select United States Cities in July 2025

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Saw Doctors are coming back to the United States this July again and playing some cities they haven’t in a long time. They will be playing Cleveland, Chicago, LA, boston and finishing up in NYC at the Summerstage. This will be the first time in Los Angeles, CA by The Saw Doctors since 2012 and a first visit to Cleveland, Ohio since 2013.



If you remember last Summer, their show got canceled a few songs at Central Park Summerstage in after a massive thunderstorm broke out so hopefully none of that this time.

Tour Dates and Ticket Info:

Friday July 18 Cleveland The Agora http://tiny.cc/TSDCleveland​

​

​Saturday July 19 Chicago Aragon Ballroom http://tiny.cc/TSDCHICAGO​

​

​Tuesday July 22 Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium http://tiny.cc/TSDLA​

​

​Thursday July 24 Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway http://tiny.cc/TSDBOSTON​

​

​Saturday July 26 New York Summerstage in Central Park http://tiny.cc/TSDNY