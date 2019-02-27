Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2019 Announces Full Lineup
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 27th, 2019
Sea.Hear.Now Festival has already announced Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers as headliners, and the festival has announced the full lineup today as well. Some notables acts announced include Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Steel Pulse, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The B-52s, Dave Hause & The Mermaid and lots more.
The festival will be happening September 21st-22nd, 2019 at Asbury Park, NJ. Tickets are on sale now.
Full lineup:
Dave Matthews Band
The Lumineers
Dropkick Murphys
Dispatch
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
The B-52s
Bad Religion
The Struts
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Sharon Van Etten
Cat Power
Matt and Kim
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Donavon Frankenreiter
STEEL PULSE
The Marcus King Band
Ripe
Jade Bird
Fantastic Negrito
Blind Melon
Work In Progress
Low Cut Connie
Dave Hause & The Mermaid
The Wrecks
Beach Rats
Brick + Mortar
Black Pumas
Lowlight
Boardwalk Social Club
Jake Clemons