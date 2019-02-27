Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2019 Announces Full Lineup

Sea.Hear.Now Festival has already announced Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers as headliners, and the festival has announced the full lineup today as well. Some notables acts announced include Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Steel Pulse, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The B-52s, Dave Hause & The Mermaid and lots more.



The festival will be happening September 21st-22nd, 2019 at Asbury Park, NJ. Tickets are on sale now.

Full lineup:

Dave Matthews Band

The Lumineers

Dropkick Murphys

Dispatch

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

The B-52s

Bad Religion

The Struts

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Sharon Van Etten

Cat Power

Matt and Kim

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Donavon Frankenreiter

STEEL PULSE

The Marcus King Band

Ripe

Jade Bird

Fantastic Negrito

Blind Melon

Work In Progress

Low Cut Connie

Dave Hause & The Mermaid

The Wrecks

Beach Rats

Brick + Mortar

Black Pumas

Lowlight

Boardwalk Social Club

Jake Clemons