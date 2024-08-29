Sharon Shannon Big Band Paying Tribute To Shane MacGowan in December

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Sharon Shannon Big Band, are set to deliver a captivating tribute to the late Shane MacGowan this Winter. This homage holds profound significance, as Shane previously toured with the Big Band, leaving an indelible mark on their musical journey. Shane was a fiesta in himself, a spirit especially evident during his magnificent 60th birthday celebration at The National Concert Hall. I’ve seen Sharon Shannon with Shane MacGowan and guests in Dublin so I know she will do the tribute well! Special guests will include: Imelda May, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Mundy And Cait O’Riordan.



December Shows:

20 – BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY

21 – LONDON O2 SHEPHERD’S BUSH EMPIRE

22 – MANCHESTER O2 RITZ

Tickets for the event are on sale Friday 30/08/2024 @ 9AM.

His legendary influence transcends his passing, and this spirit will be celebrated through a memorable performance, echoing the scenes of joy and happiness witnessed at his funeral. Sharon Shannon, renowned as the queen of traditional Irish music, promises an essential night of entertainment that transcends musical boundaries and showcases the exceptional talent of her fellow musicians. Known for seamlessly blending traditional Irish music with diverse genres, Shannon’s upcoming performance will unite her distinctive accordion sound with a band of highly talented musicians, ensuring a top-notch, high-energy festival show. From reggae to jazz, Shannon’s unique style has captivated a global audience. The Big Band has earned acclaim for its impressive list of guest performers, featuring past participants such as Mundy, Shane MacGowan, Imelda May, Wallis Bird, Damien Dempsey, and Sinéad O’Connor. This guarantees that Sharon Shannon’s Big Band performances are not just a showcase of traditional Irish music but a celebration of Shane’s legendary songwriting.

Sharon commented about the late great Shane:

“I miss Shane dearly and I’m truly honoured to have been friends with him and to have played and toured with him. I was one of the lucky people who attended Shane’s 60th birthday concert in the National Concert Hall. A star-filled band and crowd gathered together to celebrate Shane and perform their favourite Shane songs. Tickets, predictably, were sold out in the blink of an eye. I was daydreaming at the time about how exciting and lovely it would be to do shows like this with Shane for Shane’s fans all around Ireland. Sadly, we lost Shane but with full blessings from Shane’s sister Siobhán and his widow Victoria, we are putting this tribute together now. So come and join us with this ‘dream come true’ lineup of brilliant musicians and singers to celebrate our incredible friend and legend, Shane MacGowan.”

The Sharon Shannon Big Band will be accompanied for these shows by an illustrious lineup of special guests including Imelda May, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Mundy. With tickets on sale this Friday, this poignant tour is not to be missed.

https://sharonshannon.com/