Singer/Songwriter Justin Townes Earle Has Died At The Age Of 38

Sad news developing tonight as singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle, son of Steve Earle, has suddenly passed away at the age of 38. There are no details except of the posts on his social media explaining to his friends, followers that he was gone. I’m still in shock about this news, totally sad about it and my heart goes out to the Earle family, his friends, bandmates, and fans.



His first album Yuma came out in 2007 on Bloodshot Records, then a few albums on Vagrant and then most recent album was The Saint of Lost Causes on New West Records. I got into his music from my friend Paul Byrne and I particularly liked his albums Harlem River Blues, Midnight at the Movies, Kids in the Street, Yuma, and The Good Life.

From the FB post:

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the statement reads. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many… Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Some of my favorite songs from him: