Ska At The Shore in Atlantic City Happening August 7th

If you don’t know already, There’s an awesome ska show happening down at the Jersey shore at Atlantic City on August 7th. It’s an early show at 12pm since there’s 8 bands performing, with The Pietasters and Toasters taking top spots. Definitely worth a ska show to make a beach/road trip to!



The full lineup:

The Pietasters

The Toasters

Pilfers

Mephiskapheles

Hub City Stompers

Spring Heeled Jack

The Backyard Superheroes

Best of the Worst

Sun, August 7, 2022

12:00 PM – 11:00 PM EDT

Bourre

201 South New York Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Buy tickets here

I’ll be living in Delaware at this point, so we’ll have to see if I can take the ferry and make the trip or not.