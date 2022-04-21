Ska At The Shore in Atlantic City Happening August 7th
Music News | Apr 20th, 2022
If you don’t know already, There’s an awesome ska show happening down at the Jersey shore at Atlantic City on August 7th. It’s an early show at 12pm since there’s 8 bands performing, with The Pietasters and Toasters taking top spots. Definitely worth a ska show to make a beach/road trip to!
The full lineup:
The Pietasters
The Toasters
Pilfers
Mephiskapheles
Hub City Stompers
Spring Heeled Jack
The Backyard Superheroes
Best of the Worst
Sun, August 7, 2022
12:00 PM – 11:00 PM EDT
Bourre
201 South New York Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
I’ll be living in Delaware at this point, so we’ll have to see if I can take the ferry and make the trip or not.