Skinny Lister Announce Fall Tour Dates in North America
Music News | Jun 2nd, 2023
Skinny Lister have a new track out today called “Down On The Barrier.” You can listen on streaming platforms and watch the music video below. The band also announced a tour in North America, as well UK and Ireland throughout Autumn/Winter 2023.
Frontman Dan Heptinstall talked about the new single:
“Music is a kind of religion to many gig-goers, and in “Down On The Barrier” we’ve tried to capture that feeling. The church in this case is the venue, the sermon is the song and the preacher the artist. It’s a nod to those almost spiritual moments when we gather to enjoy some communal rock’n’roll worship, as well as a healthy dose of support, release and camaraderie. See you down on the barrier!”
USA & CANADA TOUR 2023
OCTOBER
19 – Philadelphia, Milboy
20 – Brooklyn, Meadows
21 – Boston, Middle East
22 – Montreal, Foufounes
24 – Toronto, Lee’s Place
25 – Detroit, Loving Touch
26 – Grand Rapids, Pyramid Scheme
27 – Milwaukee, Xray Arcade
28 – Chicago, Beat Kitchen
30 – Cleveland, Grog Shop
31 – Pittsburgh, Thunderbird
NOVEMBER
2 – Washington, Jammin Java
3 – Richmond, Richmond Music Hall
4 – Charleston, Music Farm
5 – Atlanta, Masquerade Hell
6 – Orlando, Conduit
8 – 13 – Salty Dog Cruise, Miami
UK TOUR 2023
NOVEMBER
22 LIVERPOOL O2 Academy 2
23 CARLISLE The Brickyard
24 GLASGOW King Tuts
25 BELFAST Voodoo
26 DUBLIN Grand Social
30 NORWICH Arts Centre
DECEMBER
01 HULL Social
02 STOCKTON Ku Club
03 SHEFFIELD Leadmill
08 SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms
09 PLYMOUTH The Depo
10 SWANSEA Sin City
14 BRISTOL The Fleece
15 BRIGHTON Chalk
16 LONDON Lafayette
Buy tickets here.