Skinny Lister Announce Fall Tour Dates in North America

Skinny Lister have a new track out today called “Down On The Barrier.” You can listen on streaming platforms and watch the music video below. The band also announced a tour in North America, as well UK and Ireland throughout Autumn/Winter 2023.



Frontman Dan Heptinstall talked about the new single:

“Music is a kind of religion to many gig-goers, and in “Down On The Barrier” we’ve tried to capture that feeling. The church in this case is the venue, the sermon is the song and the preacher the artist. It’s a nod to those almost spiritual moments when we gather to enjoy some communal rock’n’roll worship, as well as a healthy dose of support, release and camaraderie. See you down on the barrier!”

USA & CANADA TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

19 – Philadelphia, Milboy

20 – Brooklyn, Meadows

21 – Boston, Middle East

22 – Montreal, Foufounes

24 – Toronto, Lee’s Place

25 – Detroit, Loving Touch

26 – Grand Rapids, Pyramid Scheme

27 – Milwaukee, Xray Arcade

28 – Chicago, Beat Kitchen

30 – Cleveland, Grog Shop

31 – Pittsburgh, Thunderbird

NOVEMBER

2 – Washington, Jammin Java

3 – Richmond, Richmond Music Hall

4 – Charleston, Music Farm

5 – Atlanta, Masquerade Hell

6 – Orlando, Conduit

8 – 13 – Salty Dog Cruise, Miami

UK TOUR 2023

NOVEMBER

22 LIVERPOOL O2 Academy 2

23 CARLISLE The Brickyard

24 GLASGOW King Tuts

25 BELFAST Voodoo

26 DUBLIN Grand Social

30 NORWICH Arts Centre

DECEMBER

01 HULL Social

02 STOCKTON Ku Club

03 SHEFFIELD Leadmill

08 SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

09 PLYMOUTH The Depo

10 SWANSEA Sin City

14 BRISTOL The Fleece

15 BRIGHTON Chalk

16 LONDON Lafayette

