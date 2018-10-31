Skinny Lister Announce New Album ‘The Story Is…’ for March 2019
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 31st, 2018
Skinny Lister have announced that their fourth full-length album ‘The Story Is…’ will be released March 1st 2019 on Xtra Mile Recordings! You can check out the first single below, which is called “38 Minutes!” They are playing a bunch of Europe dates in the Winter/Spring so expect US dates to follow probably late Spring/Summer I’d imagine.
Album pre-orders are now available with bundles (CD, exclusive yellow vinyl, exclusive t-shirt!) and you can also get tickets for their UK & European shows this Spring! You can get that stuff here.
Europe tour Dates:
28.FEB BRIGHTON Concorde 2
01.MAR NORWICH Norwich Arts Centre
02.MAR SOUTHAMPTON The 1865
06.MAR BRISTOL The Fleece Bristol
07.MAR GLASGOW King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
08.MAR LEEDS The Key Club
09.MAR LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester
13.MAR BERLIN SO36
14. MAR KIEL Traum GmbH Orange Club
15.MAR ERFURT Museumskeller und HsD Erfurt
16.MAR PRAGUE Futurum Music Bar
17.MAR NÜRNBERG Der Hirsch
19.MAR FRANKFURT Batschkapp Frankfurt
20.MAR WIEN ARENA WIEN
21.MAR MÜNCHEN STROM
22.MAR BERN Bierhübeli Bern
23.MAR ZURICH Dynamo Zürich (offiziell)
26.MAR PARIS La Maroquinerie
27.MAR ROUEN Le 106
28 MAR AMSTERDAM Paradiso Noord – Tolhuistuin
29.MAR KÖLN Stollwerk Köln
30.MAR ANTWERP Kavka Zappa
03.APR EDINBURGH The Mash House
04.APR NEWCASTLE Riverside Newcastle
05.APR NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
06.APR MANCHESTER CLUB Manchester Academy
10.APR CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Junction
11.APR LONDON Electric Ballroom