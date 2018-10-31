Skinny Lister Announce New Album ‘The Story Is…’ for March 2019

Photo by Claus Morgenstern

Skinny Lister have announced that their fourth full-length album ‘The Story Is…’ will be released March 1st 2019 on Xtra Mile Recordings! You can check out the first single below, which is called “38 Minutes!” They are playing a bunch of Europe dates in the Winter/Spring so expect US dates to follow probably late Spring/Summer I’d imagine.



Album pre-orders are now available with bundles (CD, exclusive yellow vinyl, exclusive t-shirt!) and you can also get tickets for their UK & European shows this Spring! You can get that stuff here.

Europe tour Dates:

28.FEB BRIGHTON Concorde 2

01.MAR NORWICH Norwich Arts Centre

02.MAR SOUTHAMPTON The 1865

06.MAR BRISTOL The Fleece Bristol

07.MAR GLASGOW King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

08.MAR LEEDS The Key Club

09.MAR LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

13.MAR BERLIN SO36

14. MAR KIEL Traum GmbH Orange Club

15.MAR ERFURT Museumskeller und HsD Erfurt

16.MAR PRAGUE Futurum Music Bar

17.MAR NÜRNBERG Der Hirsch

19.MAR FRANKFURT Batschkapp Frankfurt

20.MAR WIEN ARENA WIEN

21.MAR MÜNCHEN STROM

22.MAR BERN Bierhübeli Bern

23.MAR ZURICH Dynamo Zürich (offiziell)

26.MAR PARIS La Maroquinerie

27.MAR ROUEN Le 106

28 MAR AMSTERDAM Paradiso Noord – Tolhuistuin

29.MAR KÖLN Stollwerk Köln

30.MAR ANTWERP Kavka Zappa

03.APR EDINBURGH The Mash House

04.APR NEWCASTLE Riverside Newcastle

05.APR NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

06.APR MANCHESTER CLUB Manchester Academy

10.APR CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Junction

11.APR LONDON Electric Ballroom