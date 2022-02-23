Slightly Stoopid Announces Summer Traditions 2022 Tour

Slightly Stoopid has announced Summer Traditions 2022 Tour that will also feature Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth touring this summer in most major cities. Presale begins today at 10am local time. Slightly Stoopid’s San Diego performance will be a culmination of their Summer Traditions 2022 Tour of the same line-up & their first announcement includes 21 dates across 21 cities & 13 states. The tour kicks off on July 7th in Bonner, MT with a September 3rd finale at San Diego, CA’s Petco Park. Additional dates will be announced soon.



They will play Philly on July 29th, and then Asbury Park on July 30th. NYC date hasn’t been announced yet.

Fans gain first access to the artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 AM local time, where a very limited amount of “early bird” tickets will be available in each market for $24.99 + fees. Tickets will be available at SlightlyStoopid.com/tour. Slightly Stoopid’s top fans will be notified via email for Spotify presale. Local presales will run on Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24, and the general public on-sale will then take place on Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time (except Santa Barbara on sale is 12pm PT).

Slightly Stoopid Summer Traditions 2022 Tour Dates:

Jul 07 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Jul 08 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Jul 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 10 – Tacoma, WA – LeMay Collections at Marymount

Jul 14 – Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort

Jul 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul 17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Jul 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre

Jul 23 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

Jul 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

Jul 30 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 04 – St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 07 – Key West, FL – Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Aug 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana Outdoor Theater

Aug 12 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Stadium

Aug 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Aug 20 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

Aug 21 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

Sep 03 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park