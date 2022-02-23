Slightly Stoopid Announces Summer Traditions 2022 Tour
Music News | Feb 23rd, 2022
Slightly Stoopid has announced Summer Traditions 2022 Tour that will also feature Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth touring this summer in most major cities. Presale begins today at 10am local time. Slightly Stoopid’s San Diego performance will be a culmination of their Summer Traditions 2022 Tour of the same line-up & their first announcement includes 21 dates across 21 cities & 13 states. The tour kicks off on July 7th in Bonner, MT with a September 3rd finale at San Diego, CA’s Petco Park. Additional dates will be announced soon.
They will play Philly on July 29th, and then Asbury Park on July 30th. NYC date hasn’t been announced yet.
Fans gain first access to the artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 AM local time, where a very limited amount of “early bird” tickets will be available in each market for $24.99 + fees. Tickets will be available at SlightlyStoopid.com/tour. Slightly Stoopid’s top fans will be notified via email for Spotify presale. Local presales will run on Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24, and the general public on-sale will then take place on Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time (except Santa Barbara on sale is 12pm PT).
Slightly Stoopid Summer Traditions 2022 Tour Dates:
Jul 07 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Jul 08 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Jul 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Jul 10 – Tacoma, WA – LeMay Collections at Marymount
Jul 14 – Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort
Jul 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Jul 17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Jul 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre
Jul 23 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
Jul 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Jul 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
Jul 30 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug 04 – St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 07 – Key West, FL – Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Aug 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana Outdoor Theater
Aug 12 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Stadium
Aug 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Aug 20 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater
Aug 21 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
Sep 03 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park