Snow Patrol Announces First North American Tour Since 2019

Snow Patrol announce their first North American tour since 2019 this week. The first date is on March 21, 2025 in Vancouver, after which the band will work down to the Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 25, and venture eastward through April. They will play in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Paramount on April 8th. April 12th, they will be in Philadelphia, PA at The Met. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at 10am local time.



Gary Lightbody said:

“We’re so excited to get back to tour in North America again! For the first ten years of our career, we didn’t get to play in the US or Canada and even though, now, we have been touring there for twenty years we still feel like we’re making up for lost time. We grew up listening to so much music from the US and Canada so we feel like it’s in our blood. We can’t wait to come back again next year and discover more of the continent and have new adventures with a brand-new album”

On September 13th, the band released their new album The Forest Is The Path featuring the new single “Everything’s Here And Nothing’s Lost.” The album landed at #1 on the U.K. Official Charts. They previously held the #1 spot with Eyes Open (2006).

The Forest is the Path is the Northern Irish band’s eighth studio album and marks their eagerly awaited return following 2018’s Wildness. It is produced by Fraser T Smith (Adele/Dave/Stormzy) and the band. Now comprising the trio of Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid, Snow Patrol offered the first tastes of their extraordinary new album with singles “The Beginning,” “This Is The Sound Of Your Voice” and “All.”

The Forest Is The Path was written by Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody and Johnny McDaid and features contributions from Fraser T Smith, Will Reynolds, Roy Kerr and Troy Van Leeuwen (QOTSA). Artwork for the album and single are paintings by the band’s Lightbody.

SNOW PATROL LIVE DATES NORTH AMERICA

MARCH

21 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union

29 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

31 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

APRIL

1 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

3 – Toronto, ON – History

4 – Montreal, QC – Olympia de Montreal

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met