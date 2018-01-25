Snow Releasing New Version of “Informer” for the song’s 25th Anniversary

Hey Remember Snow from the 90s? That Canadian white reggae rapper where you couldn’t figure out what he was saying and there was subtitles in his music video? Yes that Snow! He’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit song “Informer” and releasing a new version of the song “Informer 2018 (Audiofreaks Mix).” The song will be available tomorrow on all digital music platforms Friday, January 26th on Radikal Records.



Here’s the original music video:



Here’s Jim Carrer poking fun at Snow on In Living Color:

