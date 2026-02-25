Social Distortion Announces New Album and Tour

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Social Distortion are back with their first new album in 15 years. The band has announced that Born To Kill will be released May 8, 2026 via Epitaph Records. The title track is available now, along with a new music video.



Born To Kill marks the band’s eighth studio album and the first since 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes. The record arrives after frontman Mike Ness recovered from a bout with cancer, and the press release describes the album as 11 songs packed with rock and roll fury, joy and catharsis. The album was co-produced by Ness and Dave Sardy, and features guest appearances from Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Lucinda Williams. The cover art is a collaboration between Ness and artist Shepard Fairey.

To support the new album, Social Distortion will hit the road for a North American tour beginning August 25 in Phoenix and wrapping up October 3 in San Diego. Support on select dates will come from The Descendents and The Chats. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27 at 10am local time.

Social Distortion North American Tour Dates

August 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

August 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

August 29 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *

August 31 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle *

September 1 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

September 3 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

September 4 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

September 5 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony Summer Stage *

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark *

September 9 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

September 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

September 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

September 14 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY *

September 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *

September 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

September 22 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom *

September 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center *

September 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas *

September 26 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre *

September 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

October 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

October 3 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park *

# The Descendents support

* The Descendents and The Chats support