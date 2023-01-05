Somebody’s Child Releasing Debut Album in February

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

On February 3rd, Cian Godfrey who records and performs as Somebody’s Child will release his debut self-titled album via Frenchkiss Records. I first heard Somebody’s Child track “Jungle” on Long Way Up series and the song really stood out. That song and more will be finally made into a full-length album. Cian shared a new single today, which you can stream on those sites and watch the video below. He will also be playing in the US this March including at Mercury Lounge on March 22nd in NYC.



You can pre-order the album here.

The video was shot in Godfrey’s home-country of Ireland and he shares:

“Drift culture (a motorsport) is a big thing in Ireland and when the director came to me with the idea I immediately thought it was cool as some of my friends are big into it. We didn’t want an emotional video but something fun and energetic, while also shining light on an Irish subculture that goes a little unnoticed. It was a lot of fun.”

This month Somebody’s Child embark on a world-wide tour that includes stops in Austin for SXSW as well as a show at New York City’s Mercury Lounge on March 22 and at The Middle East Upstairs in Boston, MA on March 23. Shows in London, Manchester, and Amsterdam are now sold out.

Tour Dates:

1/20 – Eurosonic – Groningen

2/07- Rough Trade East – London

2/08 – Night & Day Cafe – Manchester SOLD OUT

2/09 – Foundry Studio – Sheffield

2/11 – Joiners – Southampton

2/12 – Exchange – Bristol

2/14 – Omeara – London SOLD OUT

2/17 – Jimmy’s – Liverpool

2/18 – Think Thank – Newcastle

2/19 – King Tut’s – Glasgow

2/21 – Hare & Hounds – Birmingham

2/24 – Róisín Dubh – Galway

2/25 – Dolan’s – Limerick

3/01 – Ulster Sports Club – Belfast

3/02 – Cyprus Avenue – Cork

3/03 – The Academy – Dublin

3/04 – Spirit Store, – Dundalk

3/08 – Le POPUP du Label -Paris

3/09 – Trix Bar – Antwerp

3/10 – Paradiso (Upstairs) – Amsterdam SOLD OUT

3/11 – Privatclub, Berlin

3/14 – 3/18 – SXSW – Austin, TX

3/22 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

3/23 – The Middle East (Upstairs) – Boston, MA

Somebody’s Child Tracklisting

1. You Know What

2. I Need Ya

3. Hold Me Like You Wanna

4. Sell Out

5. Broken Record

6. Give It Up To Love

7. How Long?

8. What I Said

9. Stay

10. Jungle

11. We Could Start A War