Stick Figure Announces Once In A Lifetime Tour

Stick Figure will be returning with a big Summer tour called Once In A Lifetime! The tour will feature Stick Figure of course, but also Collie Buddz, the Movement and Iya Terra. The tour will hit Pier 17 on July 9th in NYC and then the following day at Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park.



Limited pre-sale tickets available now at www.stickfigure.com and general on-sale this Friday at 10am PST. More shows to be announced.

Tour Dates:

5/23 – Monterey, CA – California Roots Festival

5/29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

6/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Promenade

6/5 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom *use code “worldonfire”

6/6 – Denver, CO – Cervantes *NO STICK FIGURE, Mission & Cervantes bundle tickets available now

6/7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks *SOLD OUT

6/10 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheatre

6/12 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

6/13 – Tacoma, WA – Lemay Museum Field

7/9 – New York, NY – Pier 17

7/10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

7/12 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion *use code “world on fire”

7/16 – Delray Beach, FL – Old School Square Pavilion

7/17 – Cocoa, FL – Riverfront Park

7/18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park

7/19 – Ormond Beach, FL – Destination Daytona Pavilion

7/23 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

7/24 – Charleston, SC – Hanahan Amphitheatre

7/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre Outdoor

7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA – New Realm Brewing

8/1 – South Lake Tahoe, NV – Montbleu Resort & Casino