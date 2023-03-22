Subhumans Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

British punk band Subhumans have announced a tour in the US with support from Cop/Out and Upchuck on select dates! Recently, Subhumans’ first 6 LPs which were all remastered from the original tapes and reissues. These records were pressed on several different versions with fans from around the globe quickly snatching up copies. Additionally, a limited edition box set featuring all six records plus an exclusive 10”, slipmat, and 52 page book was released and sold out in a matter of hours.



Sounds like there’s a lot more in store for the Subhumans this year.

Tour Dates:

May 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown VFW (w/ War//Plague, Cop/Out, Surrogates)

May 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club +

May 28 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge +

May 29 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway +

May 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle +

May 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Legends +

June 01 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop +

June 02 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power +

June 03 – Washington, DC – Black Cat #

June 04 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall #

June 05 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

June 06 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern #

June 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

June 08 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits #

June 09 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub #

June 10 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug #

+ – w/ Cop/Out

# – w/ Upchuck