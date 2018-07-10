Subhumans Playing Knitting Factory September 15th!

UK punk band Subhumans will be back in the US and on September 15th will be in Brooklyn, NY at Knitting Factory. All Torn Up will be opening and tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.



Tickets are 20 bucks and doors are open at 630pm. You can buy tickets for the show here.

Other dates I’ve been able to find so far include:

September 8th Cobra Lounge, Chicago, IL, US

September 11th 2018 Now That’s Class, Cleveland, OH, US

September 13th 2018 First Unitarian Church, Philadelphia, PA, US

September 15th 2018 Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY, US