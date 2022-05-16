Sugar Ray Headlining Inaugural Flannel Nation Festival: A 90’s Celebration in LA

Poster provided by PR.

Break out the flannel shirts, wallet chains (still have mine- shut up), and dye your hair with bleach – it’s time for some 90s music! Well if you live in LA that is, Sugar Ray has been announced as the headliner for Inaugural Flannel Nation Festival: A 90’s Celebration. The festival will take place on the waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, August 13, 2022, where Sugar Ray will be joined by previously announced acts Everclear, Soul Asylum, Candlebox, Filter, Cracker, Fastball and Sponge.



With sales of over 10 million records, four top 10 songs, streams in the hundreds of millions, and millions of tickets sold, Sugar Ray embodies the endless summer of popular music and culture, and the 90’s alternative rock boom itself.

Also announced today is the addition of San Clemente, CA’s StarZero, who are unabashed ‘90s grunge/alt-rock flagbearers creating original music that’s firmly for the here and now. Centered upon the soaring, Chris Cornell-esque vocals of Josh Paskowitz, former co-frontman of 90’s rockers The Flys (“Got You (Where I Want You)”) alongside his brother Adam, they channel the hefty yet melodic and uplifting aura of Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, and Stone Temple Pilots with utter authenticity and zero compromise.

Joining StarZero in a supporting slot is South Bay rock outfit X Wire. More bands to be added.

Saturday, August 13th 2022

Sugar Ray

Everclear

Soul Asylum

Candlebox

Filter

Cracker

Fastball

Sponge

StarZero

X Wire

@ Port of Los Angeles

3011 Miner St.

San Pedro, CA

11AM – 11PM

Kids 6 and under free

www.Flannelnation.com

You can buy tickets to the event at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/flannel-nation-festival-port-of-los-angeles-tickets/11936205.