Teenage Bottlerocket Announce New Album ‘Ready To Roll’

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Teenage Bottlerocket have just released their new single “She’s the Shit,” and are announcing the upcoming release of their new LP Ready to Roll, the band’s first full length for Pirates Press Records. The album is scheduled for release on September 12th, and the single is now streaming on all major platforms, plus Bandcamp!



Here’s what the band had to say about the new album and being on Pirate Press:

This record came out of a place of just wanting to write songs that felt good to play. No big agenda—just loud, fast, and fun in the way that’s always felt right to us. The whole process reminded us how lucky we are to still be doing this together, and why it still matters. We recorded the album at The Blasting Room with our good friend Andrew Berlin, and had it mastered by Jason Livermore [the same production team behind fellow PPR artist The Riptides’ 2025 LP Burn After Listening, which featured guest musicianship from TBR members]. It’s packed with everything you’d expect from TBR—with a few surprises we think you’ll love. We’re extra stoked to be working with Pirates Press Records – the crew behind countless records we love and collect. Pirates Press have pressed vinyl for half the punk scene, and now they’re handling Ready to Roll with that same passion and precision. Working with them gives us the freedom to have fun with the physical release—wild variants, cool packaging, all the stuff we geek out on as record collectors ourselves. And, of course, nothing but love to Fat Wreck Chords. We’ve had an incredible history with them, and we’re proud of everything we’ve built together over the years. We’re stoked to be putting out this new record with their full support. Making this record reminded us why we started Teenage Bottlerocket in the first place: to play fast, have fun, and make music that brings people together. No distractions. No overthinking. Just four friends doing what we love. The color theme? Brown and gold. If you’re from Wyoming, you already know.

The first single, “She’s the Shit,” is out now—here’s what Ray had to say:

“My wife Rachel loves to give me a hard time—she rolls her eyes when I rock out in front of the mirror, makes fun of the music I love, and calls me an old man when I bring up movies she’s never seen. And I totally love her for it. We talk shit while we drive, crank rad music, and laugh our asses off. This song is about all of that—it’s loud, fun, and full of personality. We chose it as the first single from Ready to Roll because it kicks the door open. It sets the tone for the whole record—fast, catchy, and not taking itself too seriously. Just the way we like it.”

TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET ON TOUR:

04/19/2025 – Oberhausen, DE – Druckluft

04/20/2025 – Köln, DE – Carlswerk

04/21/2025 – Haarlem, NL – Patronaat

04/22/2025 – Hoogeveen, NL – Het Podium

04/23/2025 – Braunschweig, DE – KufA Haus

04/24/2025 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE – Das Bett

04/25/2025 – Saarbrücken, DE – Studio 30 (matinee & evening shows)

04/26/2025 – Siegen, DE – VORTEX SURFER Music Club

05/23/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling – The Usual Place

06/26/2025 – Ysselsteyn, NL – Jera On Air 2025

06/27/2025 – Sezimovo Ústí, CZ – Mighty Sounds Festival 2025

06/27/2025 – Obernzenn, DE – Wasted Open Air 2025

06/28/2025 – Tábor, CZ – Mighty Sounds Festival 2025

06/29/2025 – Rimini, IT – Road to Bayfest 2025

06/30/2025 – Ljubljana, SI – Gala Hala Club

07/02/2025 – Linz, AT – Last by Schachermayer

07/03/2025 – Zwickau, DE – Storfaktor Festival 2025

07/04/2025 – Lindau, DE – Club Vaudeville

07/05/2025 – Enkirch, DE Fallig Open Air 2025

07/06/2025 – Hünxe, DE – Ruhrpott Rodeo 2025

07/24/2025 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

07/25/2025 – Bend, OR – SIlver Moon Brewing

07/26/2025 – Bellingham, WA – The Landing at Evil Bikes – Fourth Corner Punk Fest