The Aquabats Celebrate 25 Years with TV Show Soundtrack, 2 Studio Albums & More!

The Aquabats did a Kickstarter back in the Fall and raised over $690,000 to release some studio albums, and 12 new web episodes of the The Aquabats! Super Show! We’re finally going to be seeing some of that stuff come out now!



Now the group carries that momentum in 2019 with their first release since 2011’s Hi-Five Soup! The Aquabats! Super Show! Soundtrack Vol. 1 is a 27-track genre-defying, high-energy celebration of the wackiness that made Super Show! some of the most unique kids’ TV in the last decade. Fans of the show and The Aquabats’ music alike will love getting their hands on never-before-heard extended versions of tunes from the show, including “Burger Rain,” “Feel My Steel” and “The Dude Theme.”

Look for 2 new songs from the soundtrack to release on April 26th, plus a video for fan-favorite song “Feel My Steel” on May 15th. The Aquabats! Super Show! Soundtrack Vol. 1 will be available on CD, vinyl and digital download on June 7th.

2019 marks the band’s 25th year and promises to be one of their best yet. A full touring slate will span the summer, where we’ll see The Aquabats hit the road with longtime friends Reel Big Fish from June 28 to July 21. The year will round out with West and East Coast headlining tours in the fall to coincide with the release of their first fan-funded full-length studio album in October.