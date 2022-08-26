The Aquadolls Release New Single & Video “Beachy” Off Upcoming Album ‘Charmed’

Photo by Jenna Houchin. Image provided by PR

Indie punk band The Aquadolls are currently on tour with Incubus and Sublime with Rome and just released a new awesome single that I will be playing over and over. The song is called “Beachy” and it’s off their upcoming album Charmed. Released to radio early, the track is already gaining traction, currently sitting pretty on the SubModern Chart. I can see why.



The song, which appears on the band’s upcoming album ‘Charmed’ was produced by Chris Szcezech (Goo Goo Dolls), and finds The Aquadolls dipping into their nostalgic roots, for a 60s meets 90s dream pop self-love song.

“Beachy” tackles the hardships of coming out of a global pandemic and quarantine. Front woman Melissa Brooks says the song:

“takes the listener on a trip to the California sunshine with reverb-y guitar and saccharine vocals. While alone at home, we are left with the thoughts of missing those we are far apart from, but realize that self-love is key to making it through these hard times.”

Incubus / Sublime With Rome / The Aquadolls Tour Dates

Friday, Aug 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday Aug 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Aug 30 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Grand Theatre)

Thursday, Sept 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Think the next tour everyone wants to see is The Aqua tour: Aqua, Aquabats and the Aquadolls. Let’s make it happen!