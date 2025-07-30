The Boy Detective Announce New Album ‘Disco Lunch,’ First Single “Beth Truss” Out August 15th

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Detroit ska/punk band The Boy Detective are back with their second full-length album Disco Lunch, due out November 7th via Punkerton Records. The first single, the horn-heavy and high-energy “Beth Truss,” drops August 15th and was produced by Roger Lima of Less Than Jake.



Recorded by Lima and mixed/mastered by Eric Taft, the track captures the band’s chaotic ska-core style—full of gang vocals, bouncy riffs, and breakdowns that beg for a pit. The song’s been kicking around for years and finally got the polish it deserved.

Frontman Benny Capaul says, “This ancient song was taken off the shelf, dusted off, and reformatted to sonically invoke singalongs and brain-eating choruses… In Beth we Truss!”

Disco Lunch is packed with ten tracks spanning nearly two decades of ska-punk madness. Expect everything from unreleased deep cuts to brand-new bangers. Limited vinyl variants and even a picture disc are up for pre-order now.

Pre-save “Beth Truss”: ffm.to/theboydetective_bethtruss

Pre-order Disco Lunch: punkertonrecords.com