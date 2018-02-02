The Bronx Announce North American Tour Dates

The Bronx have announced North American tour dates for the Spring but nothing in the Northeast, at least not yet. They will play Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on both Saturday, April 14th and Saturday, April 21st. Beginning on Saturday, March 31st in Portland, OR at Mississippi Studios, the band will make a number of headline appearances in markets. No Parents will provide support on the run of headline dates.



Additionally, the band will be making a number of southeastern U.S. appearances supporting Clutch from Friday, April 17 – Saturday, May 5. A full listing of dates can be found below along with information on tickets available on The Bronx’s official website HERE. The spring tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of the band’s latest full-length studio album, the Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, FIDLAR)-produced V, which is out now on ATO Records (on iTunes and Spotify).

In advance of the tour, The Bronx has just released the music video for “Night Drop At The Glue Factory.” Filmed in London and throughout additional dates on the band’s recent tour of the UK, “Night Drop At The Glue Factory” presents itself as a quick glance into the intense & raucous Bronx live experience.

Fifteen years ago, The Bronx appeared in a storm of attack-mode guitars, apocalyptic rhythms, screaming aggression and sneering disdain for the status quo. In 2017, as the band resurface with their fifth eponymous album (and first in four years), the Los Angeles-based quintet has lost none its pugnacity. The Bronx V, as it is destined to be known, is as hard-hitting, confrontational and relevant as ever, earning praise from the likes of Exclaim!, Kerrang!, Rocksound, DIY Magazine and many more. And while it may or may not sound more grown-up than their vein-bulging early releases, they will not apologize either way. Recorded the over five weeks, V sees the band addressing themes ranging from the national consciousness to frontman Matt Caughthran’s own personal struggles and mid-thirties malaise delivered at his most full-throated and direct.

“One of the main hurdles was kicking myself out of the depression I’ve been battling for two years,” he explains. “I don’t want to over-dramatize it, but I felt pretty bleak for a while. I didn’t want to just write about relationships — I wanted to write about how difficult it often is to keep your head on straight. Sometimes it’s a daily battle. I’m a lucky guy but I’ve been down some dark holes the past couple of years, not knowing whether I was capable of being the person I thought I could be.

”But while confronting his own demons and the notion that “maybe I’m not cut out for making it to the second part of my life,” Caughthran says he also looked externally for inspiration. “The world is both sad and hilarious right now,” he adds. “It’s a funny time to be an actual living human being with a heart and a conscience. I am not a fan of people shutting their doors and closing everything off. But as an artist, it’s actually a great time to create.”

The Bronx has gained notice for the dual lives it has lived for the past eight years, maintaining an alter ego as Mariachi El Bronx that is as true to that form of music as their hardcore is to the punk ethos. Lacking none of the band’s typically pugilistic fervor, “The Bronx V” lands punches exactly where they’re aimed.

The Bronx will be making the following appearances throughout the spring of 2018. Tour dates below.