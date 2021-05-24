The California Roots And Arts Festival Releases 2022 Lineup

The California Roots Music & Arts Festival announced additions to the line-up, along with bands and artists we already knew were playing next year. Joining the already exceptional line-up is Stephen Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Protoje Feat Lila Iké and Sevana, Brother Ali, Sa-Roc, Slightly Stoopid, and more! The new additions will share the stage with Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian Marley. Plus, there will be debut performances from Sean Paul, Ice Cube and Sublime With Rome.



Continuing to grow the premier reggae, roots, and hip hop festival, Cali Roots has expanded to four days, officially kicking off on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The new artist announcement and day by day breakdown is listed below with more artists to be announced. Tickets are on sale and slated to go fast, purchase here: https://californiarootsfestival.com/.

Dan Sheehan, Co-Producer states:

“The past year has been very challenging, giving many of us more time to reflect on what’s important. The Cali Roots community is amazing, supportive, and made clear on how much this festival means to them. We want our community to know that we have been listening and expanded the festival to ensure the best programming yet! We are excited about the artists joining us in 2022, and feel that we have put together something for everyone to enjoy.” “To everyone that has stuck by us, bought our merch, or sent positive messages our way, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are dedicated to producing another unforgettable event and are counting the days until we are together again.”

Ticketholders that have questions or concerns can contact solutions@californiarootspresents.com for more details.

Cali Roots fans can still celebrate this year with the Can’t Stop The Music 2021 an online festival experience. It kicks off this year on May 28-30th for THREE incredible days of Cali Roots magic from the comforts of home. The online festival experience will feature a mix of new and classic Cali Roots sets from all of the fan favorites from 311, Dirty Heads, SOJA, Trevor Hall, HIRIE, Alborosie Official Page, Nattali Rize to so many more! In celebration of the event, Can’t Stop The Music gear is available at CaliforniaRootsBrand.com. RSVP to the online fest now at: https://fb.me/e/TDeUcOfI.

Cali Roots 2022 Line-Up

THURSDAY, May 26

Dirty Heads

Stephen Marley

Protoje Feat Lila Iké and Sevana

Fortunate Youth

Alborosie

Demarco

DENM

Turbulence

Tropidelic

Eli Mac

FRIDAY, May 27

Rebelution

Atmosphere

Chronixx

Pepper

J Boog

Brother Ali

Tarrus Riley

The Movement

Satsang

Nattali Rize

Sa-Roc

EarthKry

Natural Vibrations

Arise Roots

Kash’d Out

SATURDAY, May 28

Slightly Stoopid

Sean Paul

Tribal Seeds

Trevor Hall

The Green

Collie Buddz

The Expendables

HIRIE

Dub Inc

Bumpin Uglies

The Elovaters

FIA

Sensi Trails

SUNDAY, May 29

Damian Marley

Ice Cube

Jimmy Cliff

Common Kings

Durand Jones and The Indications

Anthony B

Cultura Profética

Iya Terra

Mike Love

Keznamdi

Through The Roots

Artikal Sound System

Vana Liya

Sublime With Rome

FESTIVAL DETAILS

California Roots Music and Arts Festival 2022

Dates: Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm PDT

Venue: Monterey County Fair and Event Center

Address: 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA 93940

Admission: Varies

Age restrictions: All Ages

Purchase Tickets: https://californiarootsfestival.com/