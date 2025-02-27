The Dandy Warhols Announce East Coast Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Dandy Warhols are bringing their electrifying live show to the East Coast this May.



The tour begins on May 9th in Asbury Park, NJ, at Stone Pony and includes a series of intimate club performances, wrapping up with multiple nights in New York City. Among the highlights is a special afternoon acoustic-style set on May 17 at Two Fifteen Lounge inside NYC’s Public Hotel, offering fans a chance to enjoy a stripped-down performance and meet the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10:00 AM.

Tour Dates:

May 9 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

May 10 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House Club

May 11 – Rochester, NY – Anthology

May 13 – Washington, DC – The Howard

May 14 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

May 16 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 17 – New York, NY – Two Fifteen Lounge (Acoustic Set)

May 17 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 18 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

In addition to the tour, the band has just released a new music video for “Love Thyself” from ROCKMAKER.