The Dandy Warhols Announce East Coast Tour
Music News | Feb 27th, 2025
The Dandy Warhols are bringing their electrifying live show to the East Coast this May.
The tour begins on May 9th in Asbury Park, NJ, at Stone Pony and includes a series of intimate club performances, wrapping up with multiple nights in New York City. Among the highlights is a special afternoon acoustic-style set on May 17 at Two Fifteen Lounge inside NYC’s Public Hotel, offering fans a chance to enjoy a stripped-down performance and meet the band.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10:00 AM.
Tour Dates:
May 9 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
May 10 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House Club
May 11 – Rochester, NY – Anthology
May 13 – Washington, DC – The Howard
May 14 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
May 16 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
May 17 – New York, NY – Two Fifteen Lounge (Acoustic Set)
May 17 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
May 18 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
In addition to the tour, the band has just released a new music video for “Love Thyself” from ROCKMAKER.