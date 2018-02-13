The Descendents Announce 2018 Tour Dates

Photo by Kevin Scanlon

The Descendents have announced a 2018 North American headline tour beginning this Spring. The band will be performing in support of their critically acclaimed album Hypercaffium Spazzinate, which is out now on Epitaph. The tour kicks off April 12th in St. Petersburg, FL and then goes on throughout the year including a stop at Playstation Theater in NYC on October 26th. They will be playing Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival on March 23rd as well.



Tour Dates:

3/16 Costa Mesa, CA MUSINK Tattoo & Music Convention

3/23 Atlantic City, NJ Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival

4/12 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

4/13 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

4/14 Gainesville, FL 8 Seconds

4/15 Jacksonville, FL Mavericks Live

5/3 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

5/4 Chico, CA Senator Theatre

5/5 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

5/6 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

5/24 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

5/25 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

5/26 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

5/27 Richmond, VA The National

6/7 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

6/8 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

6/9 Bellevue, CO Mishawaka Amphitheatre

8/3 Buffalo, NY Riverworks

8/4 Portland, ME State Theatre

8/5 Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom

8/24 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

8/26 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre (Egyptian Room)

9/14 New Orleans, LA Joy Theater

9/15 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

9/16 Columbia, SC Music Farm

10/4 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

10/5 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

10/6 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

10/25 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

10/26 New York, NY PlayStation Theater

10/27 Worcester, MA The Palladium

10/28 New Haven, CT. Toad’s Place

11/15 Tucson, AZ. Rialto Theatre

11/16 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

11/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom