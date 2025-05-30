The Dreadnoughts Announce New Single “Polka Pit” and Album Release

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Shanty, polka-punk band, The Dreadnoughts, dropped their surprise single “Polka Pit” today, ahead of their upcoming 8th full-length album, Polka Pit, set for release on September 19th via Punkerton Records.



The album’s title track is described as a “riot of punk, polkas, and protest anthems for the end of the world.” The Dreadnoughts, now based in New York but rooted in Vancouver, have always embraced their folk-punk roots, delivering electrifying live performances and anthems filled with energy and community spirit.

Fans can pre-save Polka Pit on streaming platforms and grab a vinyl pre-order at Punkerton Records. The band will also celebrate the album’s release with a show in Columbus, OH on September 19th.

For more details and exclusive links, visit the band’s social media or Punkerton Records. You can pre-order the vinyl here.