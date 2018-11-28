The Expendables Announces Tour with Ballyhoo!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 28th, 2018
Reggae rock band The Expendables have announced the “Winter Blackout: The Yeti Strikes Back Tour” with Ballyhoo! for Winter 2019. On March 5th, the tour will stop at House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. No other Tri-state area dates unfortunately. Tickets go on sale on 11/30th at 10am PST. Get the tickets here.
Tour Dates:
2/13 Mystic Theatre | Petaluma, CA
2/14 The Catalyst Club | Santa Cruz, CA
2/15 The Observatory North Park | San Diego, CA
2/16 Marquee Theatre| Tempe, AZ
2/18 The Orpheum Theater | Flagstaff, AZ
2/19 Launchpad | Albuquerque, NM
2/21 Empire Control Room & Garage | Austin, TX
2/22 Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill & Gas Monkey Live | Dallas, TX
2/23 The Rock Box | San Antonio, TX
2/24 House of Rock | Corpus Christi, TX
2/27 Vinyl Music Hall | Pensacola, FL
2/28 St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL
3/1 The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL
3/2 Abacoa Amphitheater – Jupiter, FL
3/4 Peabody’s Nightclub | Virginia Beach, VA
3/5 House of Independents | Asbury Park, NJ
3/6 Baltimore Soundstage | Baltimore, MD
3/7 The Ardmore Music Hall | Ardmore, PA
3/8 The Rex Theater | Pittsburgh, PA
3/9 Grog Shop | Cleveland Heights, OH
3/10 The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI
3/12 The Granada Theater | Lawrence, KS
3/14 The Black Sheep | Colorado Springs, CO
3/15 Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom | Denver, CO
3/16 Aggie Theatre | Fort Collins, CO
3/17 Smitty’s Greenlight Tavern | Pueblo, CO
3/19 Soundwell SLC | Salt Lake City, UT
3/20 Topgolf | Las Vegas, NV