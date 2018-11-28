The Expendables Announces Tour with Ballyhoo!

Reggae rock band The Expendables have announced the “Winter Blackout: The Yeti Strikes Back Tour” with Ballyhoo! for Winter 2019. On March 5th, the tour will stop at House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. No other Tri-state area dates unfortunately. Tickets go on sale on 11/30th at 10am PST. Get the tickets here.



Tour Dates:

2/13 Mystic Theatre | Petaluma, CA

2/14 The Catalyst Club | Santa Cruz, CA

2/15 The Observatory North Park | San Diego, CA

2/16 Marquee Theatre| Tempe, AZ

2/18 The Orpheum Theater | Flagstaff, AZ

2/19 Launchpad | Albuquerque, NM

2/21 Empire Control Room & Garage | Austin, TX

2/22 Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill & Gas Monkey Live | Dallas, TX

2/23 The Rock Box | San Antonio, TX

2/24 House of Rock | Corpus Christi, TX

2/27 Vinyl Music Hall | Pensacola, FL

2/28 St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL

3/1 The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

3/2 Abacoa Amphitheater – Jupiter, FL

3/4 Peabody’s Nightclub | Virginia Beach, VA

3/5 House of Independents | Asbury Park, NJ

3/6 Baltimore Soundstage | Baltimore, MD

3/7 The Ardmore Music Hall | Ardmore, PA

3/8 The Rex Theater | Pittsburgh, PA

3/9 Grog Shop | Cleveland Heights, OH

3/10 The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI

3/12 The Granada Theater | Lawrence, KS

3/14 The Black Sheep | Colorado Springs, CO

3/15 Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom | Denver, CO

3/16 Aggie Theatre | Fort Collins, CO

3/17 Smitty’s Greenlight Tavern | Pueblo, CO

3/19 Soundwell SLC | Salt Lake City, UT

3/20 Topgolf | Las Vegas, NV