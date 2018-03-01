The Final Cross Country Vans Warped Tour Is Announced

The final Vans Warped Tour is announced and while I wished the lineup would be outstanding, it’s not really that. Like most Warped Tours in the later years, there’s only a sprinkle of great bands on the tour and some of them aren’t even playing the full dates. The bands announced that I would love to see include: Frank Turner, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, The Interrupters and that’s about it. Even with wanting to see those bands, they aren’t playing all shows especially some NJ shows. This has been the tour in a nutshell, a bunch of bands you want to see and they aren’t playing your date or there’s some great bands playing with a bunch of ones you don’t want to see. Warped Tour has been great in the past and unforgettable but think it might just be better to have an all day weekend festival like Punk Rock Bowling at this point.



2018 Vans Warped Tour Line Up – Confirmed Performance Dates for each band and stage:

Journeys Left Foot Stage

3OH!3 (6/21-8/5)

Asking Alexandria (7/22-7/28)

Beartooth (7/19-7/21)

Bowling For Soup (7/6-7/16, 7/18-7/21)

Frank Turner (7/24-7/26)

The Interrupters (7/14, 7/15, 7/17-7/19, 7/21-7/25, 7/28-8/5)

Knuckle Puck (6/21-8/5)

Mayday Parade (6/21-8/5)

Reel Big Fish (6/21-8/5)

State Champs (6/21-8/5)

SUM 41 (7/17)

Taking Back Sunday (6/24)

This Wild Life (6/21-8/5)

Waterparks (6/21-8/5)

Journeys Right Foot Stage

All Time Low(6/22-6/24)

Falling In Reverse (6/26-7/16)

Four Year Strong (6/21-7/29)

ISSUES (6/21-8/5)

Less Than Jake (7/18-7/20, 7/22-7/27, 7/29-8/5)

Movements (6/21-8/5)

Real Friends (6/21-8/5)

Simple Plan (6/21-8/5)

The Maine (6/21-8/5)

The Used (6/21-7/10)

Tonight Alive(6/21-8/5)

We The Kings (6/21-8/5)

Mutant Red Dawn Stage

Chelsea Grin(6/21-8/5)

Deez Nuts (6/21-8/5)

Ice Nine Kills(6/21-8/5)

Kublai Kahn (6/21-8/5)

MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE (6/21-8/5)

Sharptooth (6/21-8/5)

Silverstein (7/17-7/20, 7/25-7/28)

The Amity Affliction (6/21-8/5)

Twiztid (6/21-8/5)

Wage War (6/21-8/5)

Mutant White Lightning Stage

August Burns Red (7/29-8/5)

Crown The Empire (6/21-8/5)

Dayseeker (6/21-8/5)

Every Time I Die (6/21-8/5)

Hail The Sun(6/21-8/5)

Harm’s Way (6/21-7/23)

In Hearts Wake (6/21-8/5)

Knocked Loose (7/10, 7/18, 7/21, 7/24)

Motionless In White(6/21-8/5)

Nekrogoblikon (6/21-8/5)

Underoath (7/16-7/18)

Unearth (6/21-8/5)

Owly.fm Stage

As It Is (6/21-8/5)

Assuming We Survive (6/21-8/5)

Broadside (7/10-8/5)

Capstan (7/10-8/5)

Chase Atlantic (6/21-7/31)

Dead Girls Academy (6/21-7/8)

Doll Skin (6/21-8/5)

Don Broco (6/21-8/5)

Grayscale (6/21-8/5)

Makeout (6/21-8/5)

Palaye Royale (6/21-8/5)

Phinehas (6/21-7/8)

Picturesque (6/21-7/8)

Sleep On It (7/10-8/5)

Story Untold(6/21-8/5)

Trash Boat (6/21-8/5)

With Confidence (6/21-8/5)

Full Sail Stage

Farewell Winters (6/21-8/5)

Lighterburns(6/21-8/5)

VANS WARPED TOUR DATES:

Super Fan Bundles on are sale now and can be purchased at vanswarpedtour.com

Regular general admission tickets go on sale March 8th

6.21 POMONA, CA

6.22 SAN DIEGO, CA

6.23 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

6.24 VENTURA, CA

6.28 PHOENIX, AZ

6.29 LAS VEGAS, NV

6.30 SALT LAKE CITY, UT

7.01 DENVER, CO

7.03 ST. LOUIS, MO

7.05 BONNER SPRINGS, KS

7.06 DALLAS, TX

7.07 SAN ANTONIO, TX

7.08 HOUSTON, TX

7.10 NASHVILLE, TN

7.12 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

7.13 CAMDEN, NJ

7.14 HOLMDEL, NJ

7.15 HARTFORD, CT

7.16 PITTSBURGH, PA

7.17 TORONTO, ON

7.18 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

7.19 CINCINNATI, OH

7.20 DETROIT, MI

7.21 CHICAGO, IL

7.22 MINNEAPOLIS, MN

7.23 MILWAUKEE, WI

7.24 INDIANAPOLIS, IN

7.25 DARIEN CENTER, NY

7.26 SCRANTON, PA

7.27 MANSFIELD, MA

7.28 WANTAGH, NY

7.29 COLUMBIA, MD

7.30 CHARLOTTE, NC

7.31 ATLANTA, GA

8.02 JACKSONVILLE, FL

8.03 ORLANDO, FL

8.04 TAMPA, FL

8.05 WEST PALM BEACH, FL