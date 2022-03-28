The Gaslight Anthem Announce North American Tour

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Gaslight Anthem teased their return last week and have announced a new tour, their first in over 4 years. North American dates begin September 13 in Portland, OR and continue through early October, with additional shows to announced. No NYC and NJ dates just yet.



Fan presale for the headline tour begins tomorrow at 10:00am local (PW: tga2022), while the public on-sale kicks off this Friday, April 1 at 10:00am local. Special guests include Tigers Jaw (September 13-27) and Jeff Rosenstock (September 30-October 5). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.thegaslightanthem.com. The band is currently working on new music; stay tuned for more info.

Brian Fallon said in a recent social media post:

“I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band,” “We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us.”

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

SEPTEMBER

13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre †

14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO †

16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic †

17 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium †

18 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre †

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union †

21 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium †

23 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre †

24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis †

26 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre †

27 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre †

30 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre ^

OCTOBER

2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ^

4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

† w/ special guest Tigers Jaw

^ w/ special guest Jeff Rosenstock

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

UK & EUROPEAN TOUR 2022

AUGUST

9 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

11 – Koln, DE – Palladium

12 – Eschwege, DE – Open Flair Festival

13 – Puttlingen, DE – Rocco del Schlacko

14 – Munchen, DE – Zenith

16 – Bremen, DE – Pier2

18 – London, UK – OVO Wembley Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

20 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy

21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

23 – Dublin, IE – National Stadium

24 – Belfast, NI – The Telegraph Building