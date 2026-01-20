The Human League, Soft Cell, and Alison Moyet To Tour North America this Summer

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Three of the most influential artists to emerge around the ’80s are joining forces for The Generations Tour, featuring The Human League, Soft Cell, and Alison Moyet. The 21 date North American run kicks off June 2 in San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre and travels through major cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto area markets, before wrapping July 2 in Niagara, Ontario.



Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 23 at 10:00am local time, with presales available in advance. Fans can expect a career spanning set filled with classic hits, deeper cuts, and select new material from all three artists.

Artist Presale: Wednesday, January 21st at 10am Local Time

Local/Venue Presale: Thursday, January 22nd at 10am Local Time

Spotify Presale: Thursday, January 22nd at 12noon Local Time

General On Sale: Friday, January 23rd at 10am Local Time

Rising to prominence at the dawn of the 1980s, The Human League, Soft Cell, and Alison Moyet helped redefine pop and electronic music, leaving a lasting impact that continues to resonate across generations. With landmark songs like “Don’t You Want Me,” “Tainted Love,” and “Love Resurrection.”

THE GENERATIONS TOUR

Featuring The Human League, Soft Cell and Alison Moyet

Jun 2 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Jun 4 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Jun 5 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Jun 6 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

Jun 8 Seattle, WA Marymoor Live

Jun 11 Salt Lake City, UT Red Buttle Garden Amphitheatre

Jun 12 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Jun 13 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Jun 16 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

Jun 17 New Orleans Saenger Theatre

Jun 19 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Jun 20 Charlotte, NC The Amp Ballantyne

Jun 21 Nashville, TN Grand Ol Opry

Jun 23 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Jun 24 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Detroit

Jun 26 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Jun 27 Boston, MA Wang Theatre

Jun 28 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Jun 30 Vienna, VA Filene Center [tickets on sale Feb. 27th]

Jul 1 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield

Jul 2 Niagara, ON Fallsview Casino Resort