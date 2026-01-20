The Human League, Soft Cell, and Alison Moyet To Tour North America this Summer
Music News | Jan 20th, 2026
Three of the most influential artists to emerge around the ’80s are joining forces for The Generations Tour, featuring The Human League, Soft Cell, and Alison Moyet. The 21 date North American run kicks off June 2 in San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre and travels through major cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto area markets, before wrapping July 2 in Niagara, Ontario.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 23 at 10:00am local time, with presales available in advance. Fans can expect a career spanning set filled with classic hits, deeper cuts, and select new material from all three artists.
Artist Presale: Wednesday, January 21st at 10am Local Time
Local/Venue Presale: Thursday, January 22nd at 10am Local Time
Spotify Presale: Thursday, January 22nd at 12noon Local Time
General On Sale: Friday, January 23rd at 10am Local Time
Rising to prominence at the dawn of the 1980s, The Human League, Soft Cell, and Alison Moyet helped redefine pop and electronic music, leaving a lasting impact that continues to resonate across generations. With landmark songs like “Don’t You Want Me,” “Tainted Love,” and “Love Resurrection.”
THE GENERATIONS TOUR
Featuring The Human League, Soft Cell and Alison Moyet
Jun 2 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Jun 4 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Jun 5 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
Jun 6 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live
Jun 8 Seattle, WA Marymoor Live
Jun 11 Salt Lake City, UT Red Buttle Garden Amphitheatre
Jun 12 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Jun 13 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre
Jun 16 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
Jun 17 New Orleans Saenger Theatre
Jun 19 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Jun 20 Charlotte, NC The Amp Ballantyne
Jun 21 Nashville, TN Grand Ol Opry
Jun 23 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Jun 24 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Detroit
Jun 26 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Jun 27 Boston, MA Wang Theatre
Jun 28 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Jun 30 Vienna, VA Filene Center [tickets on sale Feb. 27th]
Jul 1 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield
Jul 2 Niagara, ON Fallsview Casino Resort