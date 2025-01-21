The Kilograms (ex-Bosstones/Bouncing Souls) Announce New Album & Single

The Kilograms have announced their debut album, Beliefs & Thieves, will be released on Friday, April 4th. Recorded by Pete Steinkopf of The Bouncing Souls and mixed by Paul Kolderie (Pixies, Radiohead, and Morphine).



Joe Gittleman commented about the new album and band:

“It’s been a cool time playing with these guys. ‘Beliefs & Thieves’ to me is like the scrapbook of our first year together as a band. It’s all in there.”

The title track “Beliefs & Thieves” is streaming on all digital platforms today:



You can pre-order the album and stuff here.

Tour Dates:

February 28th @ House of Blues – San Diego, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 1st @ The Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 2nd @ Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 3rd @ The Echo – Los Angeles, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 4th @ Bottom of the Hill – San Francisco, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 5th @ Harlow’s – Sacramento, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 7th @ Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 8th @ Mission Theater – Portland, OR w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 14th @ MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA w/ The Menzingers & Dropkick Murphys