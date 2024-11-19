The Kilograms Going On Tour With Big D and the Kids Table

Image used with permission for news and review purposes.

The Kilograms have announced they will be joining Big D and the Kids Table on tour in the west coast starting at February 28th in San Diego. Omnigone will also be joining the bands on tour as well. The tour will conclude on March 8th in Portland, OR.



Following that tour, The Kilograms will open for The Menzingers and Dropkick Murphys at MGM Music Hall in Boston on March 14th. If you live on the East Coast, you can catch The Kilograms a few more times before the end of the year including shows with The Pietasters, The Bouncing Souls, Spring Heeled Jack, and Mephiskapheles.

Tour Dates:

December 27th @ Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT w/ Mephiskapheles & Spring Heeled Jack

December 28th @ 9:30 Club – Washington DC w/ The Pietasters

December 30th @ The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ w/ The Pietasters & Bouncing Souls

February 28th @ House of Blues – San Diego, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 1st @ The Nile Underground – Mesa, AZ w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 2nd @ Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 3rd @ The Echo – Los Angeles, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 4th @ Bottom of the Hill – San Francisco, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 5th @ Harlow’s – Sacramento, CA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 7th @ Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 8th @ Mission Theater – Portland, OR w/ Omnigone & Big D and the Kids Table

March 14th @ MGM Music Hall – Boston, MA w/ The Menzingers & Dropkick Murphys