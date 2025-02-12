The Kooks Announce North American Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

British indie rockers The Kooks are hitting the road this summer for the North American leg of their “All Over the World Tour” in support of their upcoming album, Never/Know, out May 9th via Virgin Music Group. You can pre-order here. The 16-date trek kicks off May 27th in Montreal and wraps up June 21 in Seattle, with lovelytheband joining as special guests. They will be playing Philly on May 30th and in NYC on June 3rd.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning February 12. For full tour details and ticket links, visit thekooks.com.

Frontman Luke Pritchard shared his excitement:

“We made some of the greatest memories on our last U.S. tour and have been counting the days to come back. With lovelytheband and our new album, it’s going to be magic.”

Known for hits like “Naive,” “She Moves In Her Own Way,” and “Junk of the Heart (Happy),” The Kooks’ tour will showcase both their classic anthems and fresh tracks from Never/Know. The lead single, “Never Know,” is available now.

Tracklist for Never/Know

1. Never Know

2. Sunny Baby

3. All Over The World

4. If They Could Only Know

5. China Town

6. Compass Will Fracture

7. Tough At The Top

8. Arrow Through Me

9. Echo Chamber

10. Let You Go

11. Talk About It

Tour Dates:

May 27 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

May 28 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

June 3 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 4 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 6 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

June 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

June 9 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

June 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

June 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

June 13 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

June 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

June 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

June 20 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

June 21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO