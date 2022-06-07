The Los Angeles Film Orchestra Celebrating The Music of Basil Poledouris on July 22nd

Image provided by PR

The Los Angeles Film Orchestra will be having their debut performance on July 22nd at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. They will be celebrating the music and life of film composer Basil Poledouris with loads of special guests. Tickets on sale now at www.musiccenter.org.



The orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Steven Allen Fox, will also be joined by the SoCal Chorale led by Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba. Poledouris was one of film music’s most beloved composers. The concert will feature suites from many of the late composer’s critically acclaimed film scores including The Blue Lagoon, The Hunt for Red October, Free Willy and more. Special presenters and guest conductors will include composers John Debney, John Frizzell, John Ottman, Christopher Lennertz, and filmmakers Randal Kleiser (Blue Lagoon), Paul Verhoeven (RoboCop, Starship Troopers), John Milius (Conan The Barbarian, Red Dawn), and surprise guests. The concert also marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Conan: The Barbarian. Tickets available at www.MusicCenter.org.

Special guest conductors, colleagues and collaborators of Basil’s, will join Steven Allen Fox, the Los Angeles Film Orchestra and the SoCal Chorale in this special tribute, produced and hosted by Robert Townson, who collaborated with Poledouris on twenty of his albums.