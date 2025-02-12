The Lumineers announce North American dates of the Automatic World Tour
Music News | Feb 12th, 2025
The Lumineers have officially announced the North American leg of their highly anticipated Automatic World Tour 2025, set to kick off on July 3rd and running through mid-October. The tour will see the band headlining stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada, including iconic venues like Empower Field at Mile High (Denver), Fenway Park (Boston), Soldier Field (Chicago), and Citi Field (New York).
Joining The Lumineers on select dates are an incredible lineup of openers, including Young The Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell, and Chance Peña.
Tickets go on Artist Presale starting Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 AM (local time) via thelumineers.com/tour, with general sales opening on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 AM (local time). VIP experiences, including early entry, exclusive merchandise, and premium seating, will also be available.
THE LUMINEERS THE AUTOMATIC WORLD TOUR 2025 NORTH AMERICA
February
*28 – Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival
July
3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
*5 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest
8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
11 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field
13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
15 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
23 – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
29 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August
2 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
5- San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
16 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
September
3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
6 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
*11 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
13 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
*21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival
23 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
27 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
October
1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
4 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
7 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
11 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE