The Lumineers announce North American dates of the Automatic World Tour

The Lumineers have officially announced the North American leg of their highly anticipated Automatic World Tour 2025, set to kick off on July 3rd and running through mid-October. The tour will see the band headlining stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada, including iconic venues like Empower Field at Mile High (Denver), Fenway Park (Boston), Soldier Field (Chicago), and Citi Field (New York).



Joining The Lumineers on select dates are an incredible lineup of openers, including Young The Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell, and Chance Peña.

Tickets go on Artist Presale starting Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 AM (local time) via thelumineers.com/tour, with general sales opening on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 AM (local time). VIP experiences, including early entry, exclusive merchandise, and premium seating, will also be available.

THE LUMINEERS THE AUTOMATIC WORLD TOUR 2025 NORTH AMERICA

February

*28 – Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival

July

3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

*5 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

11 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field

13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

15 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

23 – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

29 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

5- San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

September

3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

*11 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

13 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

*21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival

23 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

27 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

October

1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

7 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

11 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE