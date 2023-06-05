The Melvins Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Boris

Image used with permission for news purposes. Melvins photo by Chris Casella

The Melvins are currently celebrating 40 years and just announced the “Twins of Evil Tour.” The tour will start in LA on August 24th at Belasco Theater and they will be joined by Japanese trio Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).



Tickets for the “Twins of Evil Tour” are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 am local time. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.

“Twins of Evil Tour” dates:

August 24 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

August 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House

August 26 Fresno, CA Strummer’s

August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 29 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

August 31 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

September 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox

September 2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

September 3 Bozeman, MT The ELM

September 5 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

September 6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

September 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

September 8 Chicago, IL Metro

September 9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

September 11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

September 12 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

September 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

September 14 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

September 15 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian

September 16 Maspeth, NY Desertfest NYC

September 18 Albany, NY Empire Live

September 19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

September 20 Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café

September 21 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

September 22 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

September 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

September 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

September 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

September 28 Savannah, GA District Live

September 29 Birmingham, AL Saturn

September 30 New Orleans, LA Tipitina’s

October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio

October 3 Austin, TX Mohawk

October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 6 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

October 7 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

October 9 Denver, CO Summit

October 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

October 13 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

October 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues