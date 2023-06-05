The Melvins Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Boris
Music News | Jun 5th, 2023
The Melvins are currently celebrating 40 years and just announced the “Twins of Evil Tour.” The tour will start in LA on August 24th at Belasco Theater and they will be joined by Japanese trio Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).
Tickets for the “Twins of Evil Tour” are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 am local time. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.
“Twins of Evil Tour” dates:
August 24 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
August 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House
August 26 Fresno, CA Strummer’s
August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 29 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
August 31 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
September 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox
September 2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
September 3 Bozeman, MT The ELM
September 5 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
September 6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
September 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
September 8 Chicago, IL Metro
September 9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
September 11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
September 12 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
September 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
September 14 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
September 15 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
September 16 Maspeth, NY Desertfest NYC
September 18 Albany, NY Empire Live
September 19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
September 20 Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café
September 21 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
September 22 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
September 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
September 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
September 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
September 28 Savannah, GA District Live
September 29 Birmingham, AL Saturn
September 30 New Orleans, LA Tipitina’s
October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio
October 3 Austin, TX Mohawk
October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
October 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 6 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
October 7 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
October 9 Denver, CO Summit
October 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
October 13 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
October 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues