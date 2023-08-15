The Menzingers 7th Studio Album ‘Some Of It Was True’ Out October 13th

Image used with permissions for news and review purposes

PA punk rock band The Menzingers have announced their 7th studio album, Some Of It Was True, will be out October 13th via Epitaph Records. I’ve been a big fan of theirs from early on and their best albums have been their last two. Can’t wait to see what’s in store with this one.



Vocalist and guitarist Greg Barnett reveals:

“Written over the last two and a half years in hotels, backstages, basements, and rehearsal rooms and recorded during a life-changing retreat down south, ‘Some Of It Was True’ is the most realized version of what we set out to do when we started this band 17 years ago—have fun and be ourselves.”

Joined by Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee), the foursome took off to El Paso, Texas to record at the legendary Sonic Ranch. Lending his incredible ear, Cook helped accomplish the daunting task of capturing the Menzingers’ distinctive live energy within the confines of a studio. What results is their most immediate-sounding and energetic record to date, featuring a sound that’s both rich, raw, and complementary to the group’s increasingly prismatic songwriting approach.

“The Menzingers are as real as it gets,” Cook says on his time in the studio with the band. “I had an absolute blast working with these guys and was moved to tears many times. They are truly dedicated to artistic growth, and to each other, in ways I found both refreshing and beautiful. I am now a lifer.”

Speaking on the impact that Cook had on the band, Tom May says, “Brad massively changed the way we were approaching the record. We’d talk about music and develop a vocabulary about how to work together, and that made us embrace chasing the feeling instead worrying about locking in things immediately.”

Lyrically, Some Of It Was True is a showcase for how the band’s songwriting has expanded beyond their own personal experiences, drawing from what’s happening around them and the lives of those who keep this world’s lifeforce pumping. Acknowledging that they’re in a very different place than when they formed in 2008, this album embraces change and it’s definitely for the better. “This record just feels different for us,” Barnett explains. “It’s a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we ar

Watch their single and music video for “Hope is a Dangerous Thing” now:

The Menzingers Tour Dates

W/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena + Mercy Union

Aug 11 Akron, OH – Musica

Aug 12 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

Aug 13 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Aug 15 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

Aug 16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Aug 17 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

Aug 18 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Aug 19 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

Aug 20 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

Aug 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

Aug 23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

Aug 24 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

Aug 25 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Bunker Brewpub

Aug 26 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

W/ Microwave, Cloud Nothings

Nov 09 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

Nov 10 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Nov 11 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center

Nov 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Nov 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Nov 17 – Richmond, VA – The National

Nov 18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Nov 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Nov 24 – Columbus, OH – The Athanaeum Theatre

Nov 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Nov 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Nov 28 – Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

Nov 29 – Austin, TX – The Far Out

Dec 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile

Dec 02 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

Dec 03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Dec 05 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Dec 06 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Dec 07 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Dec 08 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Convention Centre

Dec 09 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

Dec 10 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Dec 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

Dec 13 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Dec 14 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Dec 16 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 17 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall