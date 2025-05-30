The Methadones Share First New Music in 15 Years

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Chicago punk vets The Methadones are finally back with new music for the first time in 15 years! They’re dropping a brand new 2-song 7-inch on May 30 through Red Scare Industries and Stardumb Records, featuring the tracks “Love On Layaway” and “My Insanity Plea.” You can check out the lyric video for “Love On Layaway” below.



Fronted by the always-busy Dan Schafer (Sludgeworth, The Riverdales, Screeching Weasel, Dan Vapid and The Cheats), the Methadones were a big part of the early 2000s pop-punk scene, known for cranking out super catchy, no-nonsense punk rock. Now they’re back at it with a refreshed lineup including guitarist Simon Lamb (also of Screeching Weasel), and a couple of shows lined up to celebrate.

Tour Dates:

June 7 – Rotterdam, NL @ Stardumb 25

August 30 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge