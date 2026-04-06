The New Limits Tour the East Coast for Their “Bigger Wave Weekender”
Music News | Apr 6th, 2026
After 13 years together, Boston ska, rocksteady, and soul band The New Limits are finally heading south of Connecticut. THIS WEEK!
This weekend marks the band’s first multi-date, multi-state stretch. Dubbed the “A Bigger Wave” tour, named after a track from their 2025 LP These Are The Nights on Jump Up Records, it reflects both the coastal route and the band stepping outside their usual territory.
The tour kicks off April 9 at Wonderland Ballroom in Washington, D.C., where they’ll support The Soularites. On April 10, they hit Otto’s Shrunken Head in New York City with The Going Rate and Futon Lasagna. April 11 brings them to Wissahickon Brewing in Philadelphia for a show organized by The Heavy Beat, featuring former New Limits keyboardist Matt MacLeod. The run wraps April 12 back in Boston, where they’ll open for Hepcat at Paradise Rock Club.
Get out this week and see some ska!
Bigger Wave Weekender Dates
Thu Apr 9 – Wonderland Ballroom
1101 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Bluebeat Lounge with The Soularites
Facebook Event
Fri Apr 10 – Otto’s Shrunken Head
538 E 14th St, New York, NY, between Ave A and B
Subway to Skaville, with The Going Rate and Futon Lasagna
Facebook Event
Sat Apr 11 – Wissahickon Brewing East Falls
3705 W. School house Lane, Philadelphia, PA
with The Heavy Beat and Soon Come Sound
Sun Apr 12 – Paradise Rock Club
967 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Supporting Hepcat with Pink Slip
Tickets | Facebook Event