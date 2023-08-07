The Ocean Blue Remastering 1999’s “Davy Jones’ Locker”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

PA indie band The Ocean Blue are re-releasing and remastering their 1999 indie album Davy Jones Locker and touring this Fall as well. The newly-remastered Davy Jones’ Locker will be re-released on vinyl, CD and all streaming services on August 25 via Korda Records.



Davy Jones’ Locker was the band’s first album after they left a successful major label run (they released three acclaimed albums on the legendary Sire Records, and another on PolyGram/Mercury) but it gave them the freedom to try new things.

Lead singer and songwriter David Schelzel commented about the album:

“It is our first truly independent release, and the first record we did entirely on our own, in our own studios with some help from friends but no outside producer or engineer. It’s definitely our most eclectic and least fussy record, where we were experimenting with different musical directions, sounds, arrangements and lyrical themes.

The single “Denmark” gets a new music video as well. David talked about the single as well:

“The first line of the song is ‘Like mist or a daydream, made of substance can you feel it?’ and it begins a lyrical trip into musings about the past, the present moment, and the future direction of the band,” explains David. The accompanying video (directed by Zeke Anders) captures the band at these figurative and literal crossroads. Set in an airport while images of the band – past and present – flash behind him, David recalls the creation of the song and how the video relates to it: “The setting of the song is the band’s tour of Denmark which marked a turning point for us, as one of the founding members of the band left right after that tour and a current member joined us. The video does an amazing job of capturing all of these themes and moods. Better to see it than explain it.”

Tour Dates:

Sep 1 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

Sep 2 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

Sep 3 Minneapolis, MN Parkway Theater

Sep 8 Washington, DC Howard Theater

Sep 9 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA Ardmore Theater

Sep 30 Virginia Beach, VA Neptune Festival

Oct 6 San Antonio, TX Sam’s Burger Joint

Oct 7 Houston, TX Numbers

Oct 19 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern

Oct 20 Detroit, MI Magic Bag

Oct 21 Columbus, OH Natalie’s Grandview Music Hall

Nov 10 Miami, FL The Ground @ Club Space

Nov 11 Chapel Hill, NC Cat’s Cradle

Nov 16 San Diego, CA Casbah *SOLD OUT*

Nov 17 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

Nov 18 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom