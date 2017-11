The Penske File Heading Out To Europe in January

Stomp Records’ The Penske File will be heading out to Europe in January. They will be touring in support of their latest album Come What May, which is out on Stomp Records.



Tour Dates

01/12 Cologne, DE @ Limes

01/13 Freiburg, DE @ White Rabbit

01/17 Salavaux, CH @ Le Trou

01/18 Milan, IT @ Spazio Ligera

01/19 Livorno, IT @ Surfer Joe

01/20 Vincenza, IT @

01/21 Graz, AT @ Sub

01/22 Vienna, AT @ Cafe Carina

01/24 Leipzig, DE @ Stö

01/27 Le Havre, FR @ McDaids ^

01/28 Tours, FR @ Canadian Cafe^

01/29 Paris, FR @ Supersonic ^

02/01 Nurnberg, DE @ Zentral Cafe ^

02/02 Lennenstadt, DE @ OT ^

02/03 Marl, DE @ JuZ Hagenbusch ^

02/04 Mechelen, BE @ De Club ^

*w/ Matt Gyner

^w/ March