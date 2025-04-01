The Pogues Announce First U.S. And Canadian Dates In 13 Years

Image used with permission for news purposes.

No April Fools joke here! The Pogues announce their first U.S. and Canadian dates in thirteen years, including a festival stop in Boston (Seísun Festival.) The tour will include guest vocalists and musicians celebrating forty years of the album Rum Sodomy & The Lash. Full dates below. Tickets on sale Friday April 4. More info at: http://www.pogues.com/. The Pogues will feature original Pogues members Jem Finer, Spider Stacy & James Fearnley and will be joined by guests Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill, Nadine Shah, James Walbourne, Holly Mullineaux, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek, Jim Sclavunos, Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson.



James Fearnley, Jem Finer, and Spider Stacy commented:

“To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of our second LP, Rum Sodomy & the Lash, a veritable Super Session of musicians, a Last Waltz if you will – including the Pogues themselves, members of bands that have come after, such as Lankum, featuring such incomparable artists as Lisa O’Neill and John Francis Flynn, not to mention from the Bad Seeds – will gather to rekindle the music on the record with a new fire. We’re looking forward not just to raising a glass or two but also to raising the roof with our fans and friends, old and new, to celebrate the music we’ve made and the alliances we’ve formed over the years.”

Legendary and lauded vocalists Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill and Nadine Shah join original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer, and Spider Stacy along with special guest musicians Holly Mullineaux (bass), Jordan O’Leary (banjo), Fiachra Meek (pipes/whistles – Alfi), Jim Sclavunos (drums – The Bad Seeds) James Walbourne, (guitarist, – Pretenders) plus brass section Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson. Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac and John Francis Flynn will also take up guitar, harp and multiple instruments respectively during the show. You never know who else might join the stage along the way…

Live Dates: (More TBA)

September 5 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theater

September 7 – Boston, MA – Seisíun Festival

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

September 10 – Toronto, ON – History

September 12 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

September 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

September 17 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Touring Party

Jem Finer

Spider Stacy

James Fearnley

Holly Mullineaux (Bass)

Darragh Lynch (Guitar – Lankum)

Jordan O’Leary (Banjo)

Fiachra Meek (Pipes/Whistles – Alfi)

Jim Sclavunos (Drums – The Bad Seeds)

Iona Zajac (Vocals – Harp)

John Francis Flynn (Vocalist, Multi-instrumentalist)

Lisa O’Neill (Vocals)

Nadine Shah (Vocals)

James Walbourne (Guitar, Vocals, – Pretenders)

Brass Section

Pete Fraser

Daniel Hayes

Ian Williamson